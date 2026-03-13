US Defense Secretary claims that Iran's new Supreme leader is 'wounded'

Mojtaba Khamenei, who recently assumed leadership after the reported killing of his father Ali Khamenei, has reportedly been wounded, according to claims by Pete Hegseth. The U.S. defense chief said the new Iranian leader was “likely disfigured,” though he did not provide evidence or details about the alleged injuries. The statement has added to growing uncertainty about Iran’s leadership at a tense moment in the region.

The claim comes just five days after Mojtaba Khamenei reportedly took charge following his father’s death. It remains unclear whether the injuries occurred during the same strike that reportedly killed Ali Khamenei or in a separate incident. Officials have not confirmed the exact circumstances surrounding the alleged attack or the extent of Mojtaba Khamenei’s condition.

Adding to the speculation, Mojtaba Khamenei’s first public statement since assuming leadership was issued only in written form rather than through a video or televised appearance. The absence of a recorded message has fueled questions about his health and the stability of Iran’s leadership during the transition.