Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu releases new video quashing death rumours

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared a new video showing him with military personnel and engaging with civilians. The footage appeared to highlight his leadership and connection with ordinary citizens during ongoing tensions in the region. Officials said the release aimed to reinforce public confidence and showcase active involvement in national affairs.

The timing of the video is notable. It follows claims made by the AI chatbot Grok, which had labeled Netanyahu’s earlier video as a “100% deepfake.” The previous clip had sparked confusion online, prompting discussions about AI-generated content and the need for verification in political messaging.

Analysts said the latest video seems designed to counter misinformation and restore credibility. By featuring real-life interactions, Netanyahu’s team appears to be emphasizing authenticity and transparency, a strategy increasingly common as digital manipulation technologies challenge trust in official communications.