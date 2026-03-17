US counterterrorism official resigns over war, says Iran posed 'no imminent threat'

The director of the US Counterterrorism Center announced his resignation on Tuesday over the war in Iran. Joe Kent said he "cannot in good conscience" back the Trump administration's war in Iran

Announcing his resignation via X, Kent wrote that Iran 'posed no imminent threat to our nation'. Kent was in charge of an agency tasked with analyzing and detecting terrorist threats

He accused 'high-ranking Israeli officials and the American media of deploying a misinformation campaign'. He said this 'war serves no benefit to the American people nor justifies the cost of American lives'