Iran's missile strike on Israeli towns wounds over 100; 'fireballs' fall from sky

Iran conducted a missile attack on two Southern Israeli towns wounding more than 100 on Saturday. The attack was aimed at Dimona, city hosting Iran's nuclear facility and Arad. It was a "response" to an earlier strike on Iran's nuclear site at Natanz Israel's air defence systems could not intercept the missile. This was the first incident where Iranian missiles went through air defences near the nuclear site. Unverified videos have emerged showing people inside their homes when the missiles struck