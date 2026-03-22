Trump threatens to destroy Iran's power plans if Strait of Hormuz not reopened

US President Donald Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran, demanding the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz or warning of major US strikes. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Iran’s power plants would be “obliterated” if the strait was not reopened. He warned that the biggest power plant would be obliterated first.

Trump's comments come as oil prices have soared as Iran threatens shipping on the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has choked off the vital waterway, which carries a fifth of global crude oil trade in peacetime Trump's warning came hours after two Iranian missiles struck southern Israel, injuring more than 100 people.

The attacks were on the cities of Dimona, home to Israel's Nuclear facility and Arad. The Israeli military said its forces launched a wave of strikes on Tehran early Sunday in retaliation