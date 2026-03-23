Israel and Iran trade strikes; Iran targets Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates

On Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced a ‘wide-scale wave of strikes’ targeting infrastructure in Tehran. Significant explosions were reported across multiple districts in Iran. Reports indicate at least one fatality at the Persian Gulf Radio and Television Centre Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps responded with its 75th wave of missile strikes targeting Israel. The barrage consisted of ballistic missiles and cluster munitions aimed at central Israel. Shrapnel and direct impacts were reported in the Petah Tikva area and the Drom HaSharon region Iran also targeted U.S. and allied infrastructure in neighboring countries. Air defenses in the UAE intercepted a missile near Al Dhafra Air Base, while Saudi Arabia intercepted another over Riyadh