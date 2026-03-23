War has costs: Iran to charge ships $2 million for passage through Strait of Hormuz

On Sunday, Iran opened the Strait of Hormuz all ships except those vessels linked to its 'enemies'. Iran is charging some merchant vessels USD 2 million to allow passage through the conflict-hit Strait of Hormuz. The strait was closed after Israel and the US attacked Iran starting a war

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump gave Iran a 48-hour ultimatum to "completely" reopen the waterway. The fee was announced by Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of the Iranian parliament's national security committee. He claimed that war has costs and all ships must pay a transit fees to pass through the strait. He reportedly framed the measure as Iran's way of exercising "authority" over the strategic waterway

About 20 per cent of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) is transported through the critical shipping lane. The disruption to the passage of cargo ships has sent fuel prices soaring in most parts of the world