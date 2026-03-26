European Parliament votes in favour of 'return hubs' to deport illegal migrants

European lawmakers voted in favour of deporting illegal migrants to 'return hubs'. The right-wing parties from a group of EU countries tabled the European Union (EU) Return Regulation. These countries include Denmark, Austria, Greece, Germany, and the Netherlands. The return hubs will be set up outside of the European Union territory for the deportees. The rights group Amnesty International called it an exclusionary and draconian policy on migration, which will lead to 'unprecedented detention, sanctions, and stripping of rights based on migration status'.