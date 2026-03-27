Iran turns crisis into power: How Strait of Hormuz became its strategic weapon

Recent reports suggest the US-Israel conflict with Iran has inadvertently bolstered Tehran’s economy. Despite the war, Iran has kept the Strait of Hormuz open exclusively for its own exports while charging transit fees of up to 2 million on other vessels. By selling Iranian Light crude at a narrowed discount of 2.10 per barrel—the slimmest in nearly a year—Tehran is earning approximately 139 million daily as global prices surge past 100.

Unlike neighbors such as Qatar or Kuwait, whose energy infrastructure has suffered billions in damages, Iran’s main export hub at Kharg island remains largely spared. Satellite imagery confirms a steady flow of supertankers, with exports holding firm at 1.6 million barrels a day.

This financial lifeline is further strengthened by Washington’s temporary suspension of certain oil sanctions to stabilize global markets. While President Trump initially threatened to target energy assets, he recently pivoted toward negotiations, citing "productive conversations" aimed at ending the conflict.