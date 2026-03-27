They are lousy fighters but smart negotiators: Trump’s Iran remark goes viral

US President Donald Trump has extended by 10 days a temporary pause on potential strikes targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure, signalling a brief window for diplomacy amid rising tensions. The move comes after an earlier five-day halt, as Washington weighs military options against the backdrop of a volatile standoff in the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.

Trump had earlier issued a stark warning that Iranian power plants could be “obliterated” if Tehran failed to reopen the vital shipping lane, through which a significant share of global oil passes. The strait has remained largely disrupted during the conflict, with attacks on vessels and military escalation choking energy flows and rattling global markets.

Despite the aggressive rhetoric, Trump now claims that Iran is seeking negotiations and “begging” for a deal, suggesting a possible shift towards backchannel diplomacy. However, uncertainty persists, with conflicting signals over whether talks are actually underway and whether the pause marks de-escalation or merely a tactical delay.