Mojtaba Khamenei is either dead or in very bad shape: Trump on Iran's new Supreme leader

Amid escalating tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump has demanded that Iran reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz as a condition for any peace agreement. The waterway, which carries a significant portion of the world’s oil supply, has seen major disruptions due to the ongoing conflict. Iran, however, has used control of the strait as leverage, restricting access and impacting global energy markets.

Trump also stirred controversy by jokingly suggesting the route could be renamed the “Strait of Trump,” a remark that drew mixed reactions internationally. At the same time, he claimed that Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei may be “either dead or in very bad shape,” adding to uncertainty about Iran’s leadership during the conflict.

Further escalating rhetoric, Trump warned that Cuba could be the next target, signaling a broader geopolitical stance. These developments highlight rising global tensions, with fears of prolonged instability in the Middle East and potential ripple effects across international trade, energy supply, and diplomatic relations.