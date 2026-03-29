Say no to this war: Millions Join 'No Kings' protests In US, Europe over Iran war

Crowds of people protested Saturday against the Iran war and President Donald Trump's actions, in "No Kings" rallies across the US and in Europe. In the US, the protests are being held in over 3,000 locations across all 50 states. The event's headliner was Bruce Springsteen, who performed his iconic song- 'Streets of Minneapolis'

The first two rounds of No Kings rallies drew more than 5 million people in June and 7 million in October. The organisers called this round the 'largest protest in American history', but final national numbers are still being gathered. Hollywood actor Robert De Niro insisted that Donald Trump 'must be stopped now'

Demonstrations were also held in more than a dozen other countries across Europe. In Italy, thousands of people marched with defiant chants aimed at Premier Giorgia Meloni