Trump posts video of explosion amid heightened tensions with Iran

US President Trump posted a video of an explosion without context online amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran during the war. He warned of blowing up power plants if negotiations with Iran fail. Thousands of additional U.S. troops have begun to arrive in West Asia since Monday. The Pentagon is reportedly preparing for extended ground operations in Iran. However, Iran continued to deny any talks with the US. Iran's Parliament, MB Ghalibaf, said Tehran is prepared for a ground invasion.