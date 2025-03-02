Climate impact: How delayed winters are driving migratory birds away from Punjab’s wetlands

CHANDIGARH: Each winter, Punjab’s wetlands transform into a sanctuary for thousands of migratory birds escaping the frigid landscapes of Siberia, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Northern Europe.
Although the number of avian guests visiting six protected wetlands in Punjab, including Harike Wildlife Sanctuary—North India’s largest wetland—has remained nearly the same as last year, it has steadily declined over the past six years. This trend has raised concerns about the impact of shifting weather patterns, habitat degradation, and pollution on these seasonal visitors.
The changing winter patterns in Punjab have led to shorter, sporadic cold spells, with cold waves lasting only a few days. Additionally, temperature fluctuations have become more pronounced, alternating between warm and cold periods.
In the past, the extended winter season allowed migratory birds to stay in Punjab for five to six months. However, due to the impacts of climate change, their stay has now been drastically shortened to just about two months.
Beyond climate change, pollution, shrinking water bodies, and increasing smog levels have also disrupted global bird migration patterns.
However, under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) project, efforts are being made to enhance Punjab’s wetlands to improve bird habitats.
According to the latest census conducted by the Punjab Forest and Wildlife Department at Harike Wetland, 55,059 birds of 89 species were spotted this year, a slight increase from last year’s count of 50,529 birds across 81 species. The trend over the years indicates a steady decline: in 2023, 65,624 birds of 84 species were recorded, whereas in 2018 and 2019, the numbers were significantly higher at 94,771 birds (94 species) and 123,128 birds (83 species), respectively.
At Kanjli Wetland Conservation Reserve, the number of birds has dropped, with 443 individuals from 20 species recorded this year, compared to 669 birds of 23 species last year. A similar decline was observed at Ropar Conservation Reserve, where 1,486 birds of 44 species were counted this year, down from 1,755 birds across 20 species the previous year.
In contrast, Keshopur-Miani Community Reserve reported a significant rise in numbers, with 13,676 birds from 78 species recorded—an increase from last year’s 10,857 birds of 66 species.
Meanwhile, Nangal Wildlife Sanctuary saw a slight uptick, with 2,411 birds from 36 species this year, compared to 2,400 birds of 32 species last year.
Despite the declining numbers, the census recorded sightings of rare and significant bird species at Harike, including Bonelli’s Eagle, Hen Harrier, Peregrine Falcon, Red-headed Falcon, Cotton Pygmy Goose, Northern Lapwing, and Greater Crested Grebe.
Other notable migratory species observed include the Spot-billed Duck, Ruddy Shelduck, Mallard, Northern Pintail, Comb Duck, Coot, Dabchick, Northern Shoveler, Lesser Whistling Duck, Demoiselle Crane, Greater Flamingo, Ferruginous Pochard, Long-eared Owl, Common Pochard, Woolly-necked Stork, Eurasian Coot, Gadwall, Greylag Goose, Little Cormorant, Pied Avocet, Great Cormorant, Common Teal, Black-tailed Godwit, Steppe Gull, and Brown-headed Gull.
Speaking to The New Indian Express, Punjab's principal chief conservator of forests, Dharminder Sharma, said, “The change in climatic conditions across the globe and late winters, along with reduced snowfall in Europe compared to previous years, might be the reasons migratory birds from those parts of the world are choosing other destinations or shuffling their migration patterns. Thus, the bird count has decreased here."
"However, we have spotted some very rare and special species such as the Red-headed Falcon, Peregrine Falcon, Eurasian Hobby, and Eastern Imperial Eagle at Harike and Keshopur-Miani. Additionally, the Bar-headed Goose, which breeds in Central Asia in colonies of thousands near mountain lakes, has been sighted, as this goose species winters in South Asia,” he added.
Sharma also highlighted ongoing conservation efforts to support migratory bird populations. "Under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) project, we will receive funding for wetland development, which will enhance bird habitats and create new ones," he said.
He added that the initiative would also focus on cleaning wetlands by removing weeds, augmenting fish populations to support bird diets, and conducting awareness camps.
Gitanjali Kanwar, Senior Coordinator for Aquatic Biodiversity at WWF-India, echoed these concerns, noting that the winter season has shortened in recent years.
"Previously, winters began in October and lasted until March, with migratory birds arriving in October and departing by late February or early March. However, in recent years, their arrival has shifted to December, and most birds leave by early February. The shrinking winter window has had a noticeable impact on their migration patterns," she said.
Despite the challenges, rare and high-conservation species have been spotted this year. “Eastern Imperial Eagles, Northern Lapwings, Greater Flamingos, and Black-tailed Godwits were seen at Harike, while Short-eared Owls, Steppe Eagles, and Eastern Imperial Eagles were recorded in Keshopur-Miani and Shalapattan wetlands,” Kanwar said.
Conservationists remain hopeful that continued efforts to restore Punjab’s wetlands will help sustain migratory bird populations, ensuring these vital ecosystems remain thriving wintering grounds for years to come.