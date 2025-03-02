Climate impact: How delayed winters are driving migratory birds away from Punjab’s wetlands

CHANDIGARH: Each winter, Punjab’s wetlands transform into a sanctuary for thousands of migratory birds escaping the frigid landscapes of Siberia, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Northern Europe.

Although the number of avian guests visiting six protected wetlands in Punjab, including Harike Wildlife Sanctuary—North India’s largest wetland—has remained nearly the same as last year, it has steadily declined over the past six years. This trend has raised concerns about the impact of shifting weather patterns, habitat degradation, and pollution on these seasonal visitors.

The changing winter patterns in Punjab have led to shorter, sporadic cold spells, with cold waves lasting only a few days. Additionally, temperature fluctuations have become more pronounced, alternating between warm and cold periods.

In the past, the extended winter season allowed migratory birds to stay in Punjab for five to six months. However, due to the impacts of climate change, their stay has now been drastically shortened to just about two months.