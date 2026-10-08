Global echoes of MeToo resonate in Delhi

In the same week, hundreds were detained without being able to demonstrate at a planned protest against purported electoral fraud organised by the Cockroach Janta Party in Delhi. Three women journalists have alleged that they have been sexually assaulted by members of the police during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, news comes from the USA about a rape by seven members of a frathouse (abetted by a 57-member group chat), at Cornell University two years ago. The survivor has sued the university, which is why it has become news at all, a grim reminder of how reported numbers of sexual violence are always only the tip of the iceberg. The incident calls to mind more: when we consider 57 men in a group chat, we remember that 50 men were convicted in 2024 of raping Gisele Pelicot. When we consider campus assault as a category of crime, the bravery of Emma Sulkowicz who carried the mattress that she was raped on from class to class at Columbia University for an entire academic year as a symbolic protest comes to mind.

Meanwhile, the ninth anniversary of when journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey broke the story about Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein’s serial predation in The New York Times has just passed. That was one of the MeToo movement’s watershed moments, because the public revelations of various celebrities strengthened so many, many people around the world to own our truths. The movement’s transformative power still has reverberations today. It shifted the needle profoundly in spaces beyond the public eye.

These protests in Delhi carry language that became steeped in the collective conscious during that time, and echoes of so many battles by so many foremothers. Each such battle builds on, and becomes built on, ones waged and ones yet to come.