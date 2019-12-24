Home World

China confirms arrest of 122 Chinese nationals in Nepal for cybercrimes

Over 500 laptops were seized in the raids on Monday which were held in different houses in the outskirts of Kathmandu.

Published: 24th December 2019 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By PTI

BEIJING: China on Tuesday confirmed the detention of at least 122 of its nationals in Nepal saying they were arrested in collaboration with Chinese security officials for cross-border cybercrimes.

Over 500 laptops were seized in the raids on Monday which were held in different houses in the outskirts of Kathmandu.

The accused were suspected of carrying out economic offences and hacking into bank cash machines, said Uttam Subedi, chief of police, Kathmandu.

"This is the first time that so many foreigners have been detained for suspected criminal activities," he said.

Reacting to the arrests, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told media persons on Tuesday, "According to what I know, these Chinese nationals are suspected of engaging in cross-border cyber fraud and this case is under investigation."

Shuang said the arrests were made in a joint operation of Chinese and Nepalese officials.

"China will continue to enhance cooperation with Nepal including law enforcement to fight cross border crimes together and to promote friendly exchanges between our two peoples," he said.

According to the Kathmandu Post, five Chinese nationals had been arrested in Nepal in September for using cloned debit cards to breach the banks' processing systems and withdraw cash amounting to lakhs of rupees from different cash dispensers in Kathmandu.

In the arrests, police had confiscated 132 forged VISA debit cards, 17 authentic VISA cards, six mobile phones, a laptop and a data card from them.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nepal Chinese security officials Chinese arrested in Nepal
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp