China confirms arrest of 122 Chinese nationals in Nepal for cybercrimes

By PTI

BEIJING: China on Tuesday confirmed the detention of at least 122 of its nationals in Nepal saying they were arrested in collaboration with Chinese security officials for cross-border cybercrimes.

Over 500 laptops were seized in the raids on Monday which were held in different houses in the outskirts of Kathmandu.

The accused were suspected of carrying out economic offences and hacking into bank cash machines, said Uttam Subedi, chief of police, Kathmandu.

"This is the first time that so many foreigners have been detained for suspected criminal activities," he said.

Reacting to the arrests, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told media persons on Tuesday, "According to what I know, these Chinese nationals are suspected of engaging in cross-border cyber fraud and this case is under investigation."

Shuang said the arrests were made in a joint operation of Chinese and Nepalese officials.

"China will continue to enhance cooperation with Nepal including law enforcement to fight cross border crimes together and to promote friendly exchanges between our two peoples," he said.

According to the Kathmandu Post, five Chinese nationals had been arrested in Nepal in September for using cloned debit cards to breach the banks' processing systems and withdraw cash amounting to lakhs of rupees from different cash dispensers in Kathmandu.

In the arrests, police had confiscated 132 forged VISA debit cards, 17 authentic VISA cards, six mobile phones, a laptop and a data card from them.