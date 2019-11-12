Home World

Sharjah-based former Indian citizen married to Pakistani man faces 'identity crisis'

Kajal Rasheed Khan applied to renew her Pakistani Identity Card on July 31, but she is still waiting for her new card as authorities in Pakistan say that her documents are now 'being verified'.

Published: 12th November 2019 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Wedding, marriage

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

DUBAI: A Sharjah-based former Indian citizen, who changed her name, religion and nationality to marry a Pakistani man around 19 years ago, is facing identity crisis due to delay in renewing her Pakistani national identity card, according to a media report.

Kajal Rasheed Khan applied to renew her Pakistani Identity Card on July 31, but she is still waiting for her new card as authorities in Pakistan say that her documents are now "being verified", the Gulf News reported.

Normally, it takes seven to 10 days to get an ID card renewed, the report said.

"I have been exchanging e-mails with NADRA (National Database and Registration Authority) for the last three months and have already provided them all the extra documents they asked me to submit, but there has been no progress," Kajal's husband Mohammad Rasheed Khan told the newspaper.

Kajal's bank accounts are now frozen in Karachi.

Kajal, whose existing Pakistani ID card is valid until 2023, had to apply for the new smart ID card to operate her bank accounts in Pakistan.

"I fail to understand why my wife's application is on hold as it is just a renewal of the ID card. She already holds valid Pakistani passport and Pakistani citizenship certificate," he was quoted as saying by the daily.

She also has a letter issued from the Pakistan Consulate General in Dubai confirming that she had surrendered her Indian passport and was issued with a Pakistani passport in 2001.

An architect by profession, 60-year-old Rasheed had come to the UAE from Karachi in 1989 and opened a supermarket in Dubai.

He married Kalpana, a Hindu girl, in 1996 in Mumbai - she then changed her name to Kajal and converted to Islam.

Rasheed has relatives in India as well.

He has four wives including two each from India and Pakistan and 10 children.

One of his Indian wives lives in India with two daughters.

His first Pakistani wife has two sons and a daughter while the second Pakistani wife has two daughters and a son, the report said Rasheed and Kajal have two children -- a son and a daughter.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kajal Rasheed Khan Pakistani Identity Card
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp