Internet goes wild as Donald Trump photoshops his face on Rocky Balboa's body

The Rocky-inspired tweet by Donald Trump was released while the US Commander-in-Chief was reportedly playing golf.

Published: 28th November 2019 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump (L) and a still from Sylvester Stallone starrer Rocky 'Rocky' series

US President Donald Trump (L) and a still from Sylvester Stallone starrer Rocky 'Rocky' series. (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: US President Donald Trump has photoshopped the image of his face, superimposing it on top of the body of the fictional Rocky Balboa from the Hollywood movie directed by and starring Sylvester Stallone.

While the image has no caption, it came on the 34th anniversary of "Rocky IV," which ESPN noted in a tweet shortly before Trump sent out the image, reports variety.com.The Rocky-inspired tweet was released while the US Commander-in-Chief was reportedly playing golf.

Trump had tweeted the doctored image on Wednesday.

The twitterti, naturally, had a field day.

Comedian Josh Comers tweeted:

This alluded to the allegations of collusion between Trump's presidential campaign and the Russian government.

Author and pundit Molly Jong-Fast wrote: "I do not think this is an accurate portrayal," and Media Matters for America editor-at-large Parker Molloy mocked Trump's tweet by transforming the image into a clip of the President licking his lips in satisfaction.

donald trump Rocky Balboa Sylvester Stallone Rocky IV Rocky
