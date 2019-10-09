Home World

Chinese President Xi Jinping says he’s keeping an eye on Kashmir, backs Pakistan's interests: Report

Xi is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi near Chennai from October 11 to 12 for their second informal summit.

China-Pakistan

Chinese President Xi Jinping with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said that he was watching the situation in Kashmir and would extend his support to Pakistan on issues related to its core interests, Xinhua News Agency reported.

During his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said that the right and wrong of the situation was clear. He also asked the parties to resolve the dispute through 'peaceful dialogue'.

Khan's visit to China comes at a time when tensions have spiked between Pakistan and India after New Delhi ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.

Xi, who met Khan at the leafy Diaoyutai State Guesthouse here, said China is ready to work with Pakistan to forge a closer China-Pakistan community of shared future in the new era.

Khan briefed Xi on Pakistan's views on Kashmir, hoping to avoid deterioration of the situation, saying that Pakistan values and appreciates China's "objective and unbiased" position.

"The Pakistan side briefed the Chinese side on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, including its concerns, position, and current urgent issues," said a joint press release issued at the end of Khan's visit to Beijing.

"The Chinese side responded that it was paying close attention to the current situation in Jammu & Kashmir and reiterated that the Kashmir issue is a dispute left from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements," the release said.

"China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation. The two sides underlined that a peaceful, stable, cooperative and prosperous South Asia was in common interest of all parties. Parties need to settle disputes and issues in the region through dialogue on the basis of equality and mutual respect," it added.

Earlier, the official Xinhua news agency reported that President Xi told Khan that "China is paying close attention to the Kashmir situation and the facts are clear."

"China supports Pakistan to safeguard its own legitimate rights and hopes that the relevant parties can solve their disputes through peaceful dialogue," Xinhua quoted the Chinese president as saying.

China has always viewed relations with Pakistan as a diplomatic priority and will continue to firmly support Pakistan on issues concerning its core interests and of major concern to it, Xi said.

He called on the two sides to maintain close high-level exchanges, step up strategic communication and coordinate positions on major issues in a timely fashion.

Xi also pledged to continue to firmly advance counter-terrorism efforts so as to safeguard security and stability, the Xinhua report said.

Khan said Pakistan highly values and appreciates China's objective stance on the Kashmir issue.

Noting that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners, Xi said, "No matter how the international and regional situation changes, the friendship between China and Pakistan has always been unbreakable and rock-solid, and China-Pakistan cooperation has always maintained strong vitality."

Khan's visit to China, third since he took over as Prime Minister in August last year, acquires significance as it comes ahead of President Xi's high-profile visit to India for the 2nd informal summit with Modi at Mamallapuram near Chennai on October 11 and 12.

Beijing, the all-weather ally of Islamabad, has backed Pakistan over the Kashmir issue, with its Foreign Minister Wang Yi in his address to the UN General Assembly saying, "no actions that would unilaterally change the status quo should be taken".

However, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang on Tuesday said the Kashmir issue should be resolved bilaterally, significantly omitting its recent references to the UN and UN Security Council resolutions.

Geng's comments marked a significant shift on what China has been saying on Kashmir in recent weeks in the aftermath of India's move to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution.

India has categorically told the international community that its move on Kashmir was an internal matter.

India maintains Kashmir is a bilateral issue and no third party has any role in it.

China and Pakistan have a fine tradition of mutual support and assistance, Xi said, according to state-run Xinhua new agency.

Noting that Pakistan used to provide "selfless help" to China when China was in difficulties, Xi said now that China has developed, it sincerely hopes to help Pakistan develop faster and better.

In Islamabad, the PM Office in a press release said Khan thanked Xi and the Chinese government for its "principled stance" on the Kashmir issue.

The premier said that China had supported Pakistan in all difficult times.

According to the release, Khan briefed Xi about the current situation in the country.

He said that China provided Pakistan with the opportunity to come out of a very difficult economic situation and appreciated the Chinese support under the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

It said President Xi lauded Khan for speaking about Pakistan-China relations during the UNGA.

Khan, who is on a two-day visit to China, met his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang on Tuesday. Khan was accompanied by Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa during his meeting with Li.

Li "reiterated China's support for Pakistan's issues of core national interest," the release said.

