STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Spanish World War II liberator of Paris dies of coronavirus at 99

Gomez Nieto was locked up in one of the harsh and rudimentary internment camps that were hastily thrown together for refugees in the south of France.

Published: 02nd April 2020 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

PARIS: Rafael Gomez Nieto, the last surviving member of a company of Spanish soldiers that fought with French forces in liberating Paris from Nazi occupation in 1944, has died of the new coronavirus, the French presidency said Thursday.

He was 99.

The presidency said Gomez Nieto died in Strasbourg, a city in eastern France that he fought to liberate in November 1944.

France's eastern regions have been hit particularly hard by virus infections and deaths.

French media said Gomez Nieto died on Tuesday.

While growing up in Spain, the soldier's son was still a teenager when he fought in the Spanish Civil War, joining the Republican forces that battled the Nationalists led by Gen. Francisco Franco.

More than 500,000 people died in the 1936-1939 conflict.

As Franco's forces advanced, declaring victory on April 1, 1939, Gomez Nieto and his family joined the exodus of hundreds of thousands of Spanish refugees who fled over the Pyrenees to France, hoping to find safety, the French presidency said.

But like many others, Gomez Nieto was locked up in one of the harsh and rudimentary internment camps that were hastily thrown together for refugees in the south of France.

Gomez Nieto later managed to join up with Free French troops in North Africa.

He enlisted in 1943 and became part of "La Nueve," a company that reunited veterans of the Spanish war.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

The company was part of French Gen.Leclerc's famed 2nd Armored Division that fought in the Allied liberation of France and took Paris on Aug. 25, 1944.

These stubborn freedom fighters were determined to root out oppression everywhere, from their cradle in Spain and under the sun of Africa and the skies of Paris.

After taking up arms against Franco, they fought against Hitler," the presidency said in a statement.

Everywhere, they sowed liberty.

La Nueve gave Spanish names to its armored vehicles and was at the forefront of the thrust into Paris.

In an interview published by the French newspaper l'Humanite in 2014, Gomez Nieto said the half-track he drove was nicknamed Guernica, after the Spanish town bombed by Nazi planes in 1937.

The soldiers took City Hall as ordered, and Gomez Nieto parked the vehicle in front of the building, he recalled.

When you enter an oppressed city, the girls jump on the liberator! the newspaper quoted him as saying.

The presidency said France will be eternally gratefully to Gomez Nieto and his comrades.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rafael Gomez Nieto World war 2 Spain Paris Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp