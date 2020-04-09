STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

No press, no family: Space crew set for launch during COVID-19 pandemic

The upgraded rocket relies on a digital flight control system rather than the analogue equipment used in prior Soyuz models.

Published: 09th April 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

U.S. astronaut Chris Cassidy, left, Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin, centre, and Ivan Vagner, members of the main crew to the International Space Station (ISS), attend a news conference at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan

U.S. astronaut Chris Cassidy, left, Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin, centre, and Ivan Vagner, members of the main crew to the International Space Station (ISS), attend a news conference at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

KAZAKHSTAN: A three-man space crew finished preparations on Wednesday for a mission to the International Space Station, which is going ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic. 

Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner of Russia's Roscosmos space agency and NASA's Chris Cassidy will blast off from  Kazakhstan for a six-month mission at 08:05 GMT Thursday.

But with journalists and relatives unable to travel to Baikonur due to restrictions related to COVID-19, the traditional farewell press conference broadcast by Roscosmos had a more distant and sombre feel.

"Instead of talking only to some cameras we would be talking to some people right now," said Cassidy, who is readying for his third stint in space. 

Cassidy, 50, admitted that the crew was "affected" by their families not being able to be in Baikonur for their blastoff to the ISS.

"But we understand that the whole world is also impacted by the same crisis."

Quarantine and isolation from the rest of the world are not new habits for astronauts.   The glass barrier that separates them from media and loved ones during regular pre-launch events is specifically meant to protect them from potential infection.

This time, however, their isolation has been "even more thorough", said Ivanishin, after the crew opted out of visits to sites in Moscow during their training an hour outside the city.  

Thursday's launch will be the first time a manned mission uses a Soyuz-2.1a booster to reach orbit, after Roscosmos stopped using the Soyuz-FG rocket last year. 

The newer boosters have been used in unmanned launches since 2004. The upgraded rocket relies on a digital flight control system rather than the analogue equipment used in prior Soyuz models.

Ivanishin said the new system would be more independent and require less manual input from the crew in the event of emergencies. 

"The system has become better, but it is early to say whether it will be easier to control," Ivanishin said.  
 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Space mission Coronavirus NASA COVID 19
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp