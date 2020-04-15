STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian expats in UAE warned against fake repatriation circular

Fake circulars are making rounds on social media asking expats to send their personal particulars to various email IDs of the Indian Consulate for repatriation.

Published: 15th April 2020 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

DUBAI: Several stranded Indians in the UAE have been warned of fake circulars on social media asking them to send their personal particulars to various email IDs of the Indian Consulate here for repatriation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai noted that the circular was a fake one.

"It has come to our notice about circulation of messages regarding details of visit visa holders, elders, jobless etc. to be sent to Indian Consulate Dubai for repatriation. CGI Dubai has not issued any such advisory. Indian nationals should take note of this," the Consulate General of India in Dubai tweeted on Tuesday.

Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi also said no such message has been sent by it.

According to reports, there are at least 25,000 Indian citizens consisting of travellers, students and tourists stranded in various parts of the globe.

It is believed that a substantial number of these citizens are in the UAE.

India on Tuesday extended the lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic till May 3.

On Monday, the Supreme Court of India ruled that stranded expats cannot be flown back home till travel restrictions are in place.

The outbreak of the pandemic led to job losses and salary cuts in the UAE and has put pressure on expats.

And the embassy is now offering tele-counselling service, which is already availed by 500 expats, Khaleej Times reported.

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor said distressed expats who wish to seek the services can write to ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in, the report said.

There is a team of doctors who are helping the mission for this.

"Expats who need medical and psychological counselling service can email to the embassy.

Once we have the mobile number of the person, our team of doctors call them and address their issue," an official from the Indian mission said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
repatriation indian expats UAE
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp