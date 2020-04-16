STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Moderate earthquake hits Nepal

Published: 16th April 2020 04:23 PM

By PTI

KATHMANDU: A moderate 4.7 magnitude earthquake has struck eastern Nepal, the country's National Seismological Centre said on Thursday.

The quake hit Nepal's Sindhupalchok district, 120 km east of Kathmandu, at 1255 am.

The earthquake forced many people to come out of their houses, according to reports.

The earthquake was also felt in Kathmandu valley. However, no damage was reported from the incident so far.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to the property due to the earthquake.

Nepal was hit by a massive earthquake in April 2015 in which around 9,000 people were killed.

Comments

