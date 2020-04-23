STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
China's asymptomatic COVID-19 cases increase to over 980 with 27 new infections

Asymptomatic cases refer to people who are tested COVID-19 positive but develop no symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat.

orkers in full protective gear stand in a parking lot of the West Station in Beijing, China

orkers in full protective gear stand in a parking lot of the West Station in Beijing, China. (File photo| AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: China has reported 27 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, taking their total to 984, while a high-level committee headed by Premier Li Keqiang asked health officials to remain focussed on the targeted containment of the deadly virus.

Asymptomatic cases refer to people who are tested COVID-19 positive but develop no symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat. However, they pose a risk of spreading the disease to others. Besides the 27 asymptomatic patients, 10 new confirmed COVID cases, including six from Chinese returning from abroad, were reported in the country on Wednesday.

The four other patients -- three from Heilongjiang province bordering Russia and one in Guangdong province -- were domestically transmitted, China's National Health Commission (NHC) said on Thursday. The NHC said that no death was reported on Wednesday.

ALSO READ| Trump threatens to terminate trade deal if China does not honour it citing coronavirus crisis

It said the overall confirmed COVID-19 cases in China increased to 82,798, including 4,632 fatalities and 1,616 imported cases till Wednesaday. The NHC said that of the total imported cases, 37 are in critical condition.

But more concerning factor for the Chinese authorities is the steady increase of asymptomatic cases among locals.

The 27 new asymptomatic cases, including one from abroad, were reported on the mainland, the NHC said, adding that 984 such asymptomatic patients, including 166 from abroad, were still under medical observation.

In a meeting on Wednesday, the Central Leading Group headed by Premier Li said considering the new circumstances and challenges at home and abroad, health official should stay focussed on targeted containment and detecting and reinforcing areas of weakness to forestall any resurgence of infection.

The Central Leading Group is supervising the COVID-19 containment efforts since January. An official press release here said that the meeting noted the recent occurrence of case clusters and cross infections in hospitals in a few Chinese cities.

ALSO READ| China rejects Trump's demand to allow US team to Wuhan to probe coronavirus

It directed competent authorities to promptly send a working group consisting of disease control and medical experts to cities concerned to supervise local efforts in ascertaining causes and releasing information.

The meeting also called for all-round progress in restarting work and full-capacity production and restoring normal life and work on the basis of regularized containment measures. Meanwhile, as of Wednesday, 1,033 confirmed cases, including four deaths, were reported in Hong Kong.

Macao registered 45 COVID-19 cases and Taiwan 426, including six fatalities. A total of 678 patients in Hong Kong, 26 in Macao and 236 in Taiwan have been recovered.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App.
China COVId Coronavirus COVID 19 Virus China asymptomatic cases
