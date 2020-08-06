STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Israel claims 'excellent' COVID-19 vaccine in hand; set to start human trials

Israel's Defence Minister Benny Gantz visited the Israel Institute of Biological Research where he met with its director Prof Shmuel Shapira to receive an update on the progress on work.

Published: 06th August 2020 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Vaccine

The release did not specify as to when the vaccine would be ready for use. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

JERUSALEM: Israel on Thursday claimed that it already has in hand an "excellent" vaccine against the coronavirus pandemic, but it has to go through regulatory processes which are set to begin with human trials following the autumn holidays.

Israel's Defence Minister Benny Gantz visited the Israel Institute of Biological Research (IIBR) where he met with its director Prof Shmuel Shapira to receive an update on the progress on work to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

"There is an excellent vaccine, there are regulatory processes that the vaccine needs to go through based on the timetable that you (Alternate PM and Defence Minister Benny Gantz) mentioned. We will start safety and efficacy trials after the autumn holidays, but the product is in hand," Prof Shapira, Director of IIBR, which works under the joint supervision of the Ministry of Defence and the PMO, was quoted in a press statement as saying.

During the visit, Gantz was accompanied by the minister's aide on tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

They were briefed on the IIBR's progress in developing a vaccine that can produce antibodies against the coronavirus.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

Gantz instructed the institute to begin human trials after the autumn holidays, a press statement from the Defence Minister's spokesperson's unit said.

"We need to begin human trials following the autumn holidays. I would like to express my appreciation, firstly, to all of you: the people at the Ministry of Defense and at the Institute, who are doing fantastic work. All of the successful preliminary trials offer very significant news and a great deal of hope," Gantz said.

"The next phase, as we've determined, is to start trials in humans after the autumn holidays, in coordination with the Ministry of Health and in line with medical safety protocol", the Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defence added.

Applauding the efforts of IIBR, Gantz said that "like the elite forces in the IDF (Israel Defence Forces), you all are the State of Israel's elite unit within the Ministry of Defence for all things vaccine-related. I am at your service and want to be involved in every significant discussion".

Shapira thanked the minister, the PMO and the Ministry of health for their support stressing, "I'm proud of what we've got in hand".

The release did not specify as to when the vaccine would be ready for use.

In May, Israel announced that IIBR, mandated to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus COVID-19, had made a "significant breakthrough" by wrapping up the development phase of the antibody and moving to patent and mass produce the potential treatment.

ALSO WATCH:

Earlier in March this year, Israeli daily Ha'aretz, quoting medical sources, reported that scientists at the institute had made a significant breakthrough in understanding the biological mechanism and qualities of the virus, including better diagnostic capability, production of antibodies for those who already have the virus and development of a vaccine.

IIBR was established in 1952 as part of the Israel Defence Forces' Science Corps, and later became a civilian organisation.

It is technically under the supervision of the Prime Minister's Office, but works in close communication with the Defence Ministry.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is said to have ordered the institute to devote resources to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 on February 1.

There has been intensive work, including by leading experts, to develop the vaccine since then.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
covid 19 coronavirus covid vaccine coronavirus pandemic
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp