STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

South Korea to ban 'backdoor online advertising' from September

The corporate watchdog said it will start to crack down on and punish violators after a certain guidance period.

Published: 12th August 2020 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

South Korea President Moon Jae-in

South Korea President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SEOUL: South Korea will ban social media influencers from pitching a new product or service on their online platforms without disclosing their business ties with corporate sponsors from next month, the country's antitrust watchdog said on Wednesday.

The move comes amid controversy over some famous social media influencers' involvement in what is called "backdoor online advertising," Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korea's antitrust watchdog, the Fair Trade Commission (FTC), said its revised advertising guidelines for social media platforms will become effective starting September.

The new rules require influencers on social media platforms, such as YouTube or Instagram, to state clearly whether their product endorsements are "financially rewarded or intended for promotion."

Vague wording like "thanks to" or "reviewer group" will be prohibited on their videos as well, said the report.

The corporate watchdog said it will start to crack down on and punish violators after a certain guidance period.

Violators -- both influencers and corporate sponsors -- will be slapped with a fine of up to two per cent of related sales and revenue or $422,000.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
south korea
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp