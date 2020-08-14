STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Civil society members in Nepal protest against atrocities over Hindus in Pakistan

Alerted by the gathering, the Pakistani Embassy called the local police who seized the banners from protestors and sent protestors back to the bus, in which they came to the spot.

Published: 14th August 2020 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

Civil society members protest Civil society members in Nepal protest against atrocities over Hindus in Pakistan

Civil society members protest Civil society members in Nepal protest against atrocities over Hindus in Pakistan. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

KATHMANDU: A group of civil society members on Friday held a protest near the Pakistani embassy in the country's capital Kathmandu denouncing atrocities over Hindu minorities as well as the destruction of Buddha idols and temples.

Members of Rastriya Ekata Abhiyan held placards and banners denouncing the move by the Pakistani government and had marched near the Pakistan mission in Nepal where they were stopped by the security forces.

Alerted by the gathering, the Pakistani Embassy called the local police who seized the banners from protestors and sent protestors back to the bus, in which they came to the spot. "This is truly an atrocity being staged in Nepal too. To protest is our civic right," asserted a protestor as the police pushed them back, acting on the order from the Pakistani Mission.

The protestors called on for Hindus around the globe to unite to safeguard Hindus residing in Pakistan who are facing hardships due to the crackdown by Pakistan government on the minority. Last month Islamabad Hindu Panchayat had announced to discontinue the construction of the boundary wall of the Shree Krishna Mandir, which was demolished by a mob of extremist and fundamentalist forces.

In January, miscreants also vandalised a Hindu temple in Pakistan's Sindh entering the Mata Rani Bhatiyani Temple in Chachro, Tharparkar and desecrated Holy Scriptures and idol. They also blackened the face of the goddess' idol, which came just after the attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rastriya Ekata Abhiyan Pakistan Hindu atrocities Nepal Pakistan ties
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp