Civil society members in Nepal protest against atrocities over Hindus in Pakistan

By ANI

KATHMANDU: A group of civil society members on Friday held a protest near the Pakistani embassy in the country's capital Kathmandu denouncing atrocities over Hindu minorities as well as the destruction of Buddha idols and temples.

Members of Rastriya Ekata Abhiyan held placards and banners denouncing the move by the Pakistani government and had marched near the Pakistan mission in Nepal where they were stopped by the security forces.

Alerted by the gathering, the Pakistani Embassy called the local police who seized the banners from protestors and sent protestors back to the bus, in which they came to the spot. "This is truly an atrocity being staged in Nepal too. To protest is our civic right," asserted a protestor as the police pushed them back, acting on the order from the Pakistani Mission.

The protestors called on for Hindus around the globe to unite to safeguard Hindus residing in Pakistan who are facing hardships due to the crackdown by Pakistan government on the minority. Last month Islamabad Hindu Panchayat had announced to discontinue the construction of the boundary wall of the Shree Krishna Mandir, which was demolished by a mob of extremist and fundamentalist forces.

In January, miscreants also vandalised a Hindu temple in Pakistan's Sindh entering the Mata Rani Bhatiyani Temple in Chachro, Tharparkar and desecrated Holy Scriptures and idol. They also blackened the face of the goddess' idol, which came just after the attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab.