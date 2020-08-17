STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

'They're going to engage in lies, dirty tactics': Kamala Harris on Donald Trump's birther attacks

She was responding to President Trump's promotion of the conspiracy theories about her eligibility to serve as the vice president and president.

Published: 17th August 2020 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris ( Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Indian-American Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has said that President Donald Trump and his campaign will "engage in lies" and "dirty tactics" to distract from the real issues that are impacting the American people.

She was responding to President Trump's promotion of the conspiracy theories about her eligibility to serve as the vice president and president.

On Saturday, Trump said that he would not be "pursuing" questions about Harris' eligibility, but did not dismiss the conspiracy theories as false.

ALSO READ | Joe Biden blasts Donald Trump for 'abhorrent' birther rhetoric on Kamala Harris

Trump on Thursday said he heard on "social media" that Harris could be ineligible.

"I heard today that she doesn't meet the requirements," Trump said, referring to John Eastman, the lawyer and Chapman University professor who raised the issue in a Newsweek op-ed, as "very highly qualified."

Responding to Trump's remarks, Harris, 55, told the American news website TheGrio on Sunday that the president and his campaign will engage in deception.

ALSO READ | Democratic VP candidate Kamala Harris hit by 'birther' conspiracy theory

"They're going to engage in lies. They're going to engage in deception. They're going to engage in an attempt to distract from the real issues that are impacting the American people. And I expect that they will engage in dirty tactics. And this is going to be a knockdown, drag-out. And we're ready," she said.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden scripted history on Wednesday by selecting Harris, an Indian-American and an African-American, as his running mate in the election on November 3.

Born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, California Senator Harris, if elected, would be the first woman vice president ever for the country.

"What's at stake right now is that we've had over 160,000 people die in the last few months and many of them needlessly, tens of millions of people who have lost their jobs, we're in the midst of a hunger crisis in our country. The media isn't covering it so much," she said.

"I'm prepared to fight because this is a fight that is for something, not against something. This is a fight for where we need to be. We need to focus on what can be unburdened by what has been," Harris said.

Harris is no stranger to accusations about her race.

During the Democratic presidential primary, Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., retweeted then deleted a critic who said, "Kamala Harris is *not* an American Black. She is half Indian and half Jamaica."

Harris' campaign slammed the attacks at the time, saying the same tactics were used against Obama.

"It didn't work then and it won't work now," Harris' campaign communications director told CNN in June 2019.

Harris told TheGrio that she wants Black communities to be hyper-aware of attempts to suppress their votes.

"You may not fall in love with who you're voting for. We have to be heard and not let them stop us or prevent us or deter us from exercising our voices and making sure our voice is strong in this election," she said.

"Nothing that we have ever achieved that has been about progress has come without a fight," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kamala Harris US elections 2020 donald trump
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp