2nd arrest in slaying of Kentucky girl playing in dollhouse

The girl, Trinity Randolph, was playing in her “Frozen” dollhouse at their home in Louisville on Aug. 14 when she was shot

Published: 26th August 2020 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes

By Associated Press

LOUISVILLE: A second arrest has been made in the fatal shootings of a 3-year-old Kentucky girl and her father.

Kevon Lawless, 23, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and Louisville Metro Police on Tuesday, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. He was charged with murder, burglary and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, Smiley said.

The girl, Trinity Randolph, was playing in her “Frozen” dollhouse at their home in Louisville on Aug. 14 when she was shot, a family member told The Courier Journal. Trinity and her 21-year-old father, Brandon Waddles, died of multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.

Lawless had a 2017 conviction for criminal attempted murder, among other previous convictions, and was on parole at the time of the shooting, according to records from the Kentucky Department of Corrections.

Evan Ross, 28, of Louisville was also charged Aug. 19 with two counts of facilitation of murder after police said they reviewed surveillance video found near the scene and spotted his car, news outlets reported. Police said Tuesday they believe Lawless was the suspect who pulled the trigger.

Rapper and businessman Master P has said he would pay for the girl’s funeral.

Ross was in jail on a $1 million bond Tuesday, and Lawless was being processed, news outlets said. It was not immediately clear whether the suspects had attorneys who could comment for them

