Over 3,000 PDM activists in Pakistan booked for organising rally defying COVID-19 guidelines

 Police on Tuesday night booked over 3,000 Opposition activists, including three sons of former prime minister Gilani, under various charges.

Published: 02nd December 2020 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By PTI

LAHORE: Over 3,000 activists of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), including three sons of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, have been booked by police in Punjab province for holding an anti-government rally in violation of the COVID-19 and public safety guidelines.

The PDM, an alliance of 11 Opposition parties, organised the rally on Monday evening at Multan’s Ghanta Ghar Chowk after days of conflict between the city administration and the Opposition workers over having the event at a time when the government has warned against large gatherings because of a spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Opposition parties, including the main Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), also pledged to hold a march to Islamabad next month to oust the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Police on Tuesday night booked over 3,000 Opposition activists, including three sons of former prime minister Gilani, under various charges.

Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan said the FIR has been registered against the organisers of the PDM rally in Multan for committing various violations of the law.

“The PDM in Multan violated the court order as well as COVID-19 SOPs. We cannot allow the Opposition to play with the lives of the people,” she said.

The government says the court has banned public gathering in the wake of COVID-19 but the Opposition says it is not a specific order related to its rallies.

Slain premier Banazir Bhutto’s daughter Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari launched her political career during the rally.

The rally was also addressed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-(F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N Vice President and Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif''s daughter Maryam along with other PDM leaders.

Maryam took on the Pakistan Army and ISI chiefs for providing “full support” to Prime Minister Khan.

“A clumsy driver (Imran) is put in the driving seat of Pakistan and two of his selectors (Gen Bajwa and Gen Hameed) are pushing the bus with full force and yet the bus is not moving,” she said.

Sharif, the 70-year-old supreme leader of the PML-N who was ousted from power in 2017 by the apex court on graft charges, had last month for the first time directly named Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI head Lt Gen Faiz Hameed for interfering in the general elections of 2018 to ensure victory of Khan.

The next rally of the PDM is scheduled in Lahore on December 13. After that the PDM has announced marching to Islamabad to oust the "puppet regime" of Khan. 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

