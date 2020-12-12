STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Maharaja Ranjit Singh's statue vandalised at Lahore Fort in Pakistan 

Following the incident, the authorities closed the enclosure which displays the cold bronze figure of Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh -- popularly called Sher-e-Punjab -- for public viewing.

Published: 12th December 2020 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 10:56 PM   |  A+A-

Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Maharaja Singh was the leader of the Sikh Empire, which ruled the northwest Indian subcontinent in the early half of the 19th century. (File Photo)

By PTI

LAHORE: The statue of 19th Century Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh has been vandalised for the second time since its unveiling in 2019 at the Lahore Fort here, officials said on Saturday.

The statue was allegedly vandalised by a teenage religious zealot, they said.

Following the incident, the authorities have closed the 'Mai Jinda' haveli at the fort in Punjab province where it was placed for public viewing.

An official of the Lahore Walled City Authority said that a teenage visitor broke the arm of the Maharaja's statue on Friday.

"The security guards deployed there arrested the boy and handed him over to the police. The suspect has been booked under (sections) 295, 295-A and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code," he said, adding that the suspect told the police that his 'religious sentiments' were hurt seeing the statue of a Sikh ruler at the fort.

The accused teenager has been identified as Zaheer, a resident of Harbanspura in the city, according to the Express Tribune newspaper.

In August 2019, two young men belonging to a religious party -- Tehreek-Labbaik Pakistan of Maulana Khaim Rizvi -- had vandalised the statue.

They had used sticks to damage the figure.

In June 2019, Maharaja Singh's statue was unveiled in a colourful ceremony in which several Sikh delegates from India, Pakistan and other countries had participated.

The event was organised by Bobby Singh Bansal from the UK, in collaboration with the Walled City of Lahore Authority.

The nine-feet statue is made of cold bronze.

It shows the regal Sikh emperor sitting on a horse, sword in hand, complete in Sikh attire.

Sculpted by local artists, under the aegis of the Fakir Khana Museum, the statue is meant to invoke the feeling of the emperor being present, with its real life proportions, and was unveiled on his 180th death anniversary.

Maharaja Singh, popularly called Sher-e-Punjab, died in 1839.

"The project was meant to commemorate the 180th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and to forge a lasting friendship amongst the people of Punjab," UK-based historian Bobby Singh Bansal had said.

His organisation SK Foundation, UK, commissioned the statue in 2016.

"We donated it to the people of Pakistan to promote Sikh heritage and tourism here," he had said.

Maharaja Singh was the leader of the Sikh Empire, which ruled the northwest Indian subcontinent in the early half of the 19th century.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharaja Ranjit Singh Pakistan
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp