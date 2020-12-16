STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Life interrupted: What did the world miss in 2020

From the music festivals to bull runs and football tournaments, major events dropped like flies due to the virus in 2020.

Published: 16th December 2020 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Daniel Craig in James Bond film 'No Time To Die'.

By AFP

- James Bond -
Makers of "No Time to Die", the 25th instalment of the spy saga, postpone its release twice. It will now screen in April 2021.

- The Olympics -
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which should have opened on July 24 is postponed until July 23, 2021 -- the first time ever the games will be held in an odd-numbered year.

- Met Gala -
The world's most hyped charity ball is called off in May.

- Euro2020 -
The world's second-biggest football tournament is postponed until June 2021, with games to be played across the continent.

- Boston Marathon -
The world's oldest event of its kind is cancelled for the first time in its 124-year history. New York, Paris, Chicago and Berlin marathons also fall.

- Pride festivals -
LGBTQ Pride festivals and parades usually held during June are cancelled or go online.

- Cannes -
The Cannes film festival, usually held in southern France in May, goes dark.

- Running of the bulls -
Spain's best-known bull-running festival in Pamplona is axed in July following Valencia's cancelled Fallas fiesta and the Seville feria in April.

- Glastonbury -
Britain's sold-out 50th anniversary Glastonbury music festival featuring Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney is cancelled.

- DEF CON -
The DEF CON hacker convention -- usually held in Las Vegas and attended by some 30,000 people -- is instead replaced by a virtual edition.

- Drag Con -
Ru Paul's Drag Con 2020 also cancels its Los Angeles festivities taking them online.

- COP 26 -
The COP 26 environmental summit is postponed until November 2021.

- Cricket crocked -
All major international cricket series in June are cancelled including England's tour of South Africa, which again fell victim to the virus in December when players test positive.

The final matches of New Zealand's visit to Australia are cancelled, and Pakistan's squad are held in isolation in their Christchurch hotel in December after 10 test positive.

- Tomorrowland / Burning Man -
Belgium's Tomorrowland electronic music festival, that usually draws 400,000 fans, goes online. The Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert also takes itself into the "Multiverse".

