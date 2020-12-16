STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

United Nations appoints Siddharth Chatterjee as Resident Coordinator in China

Chatterjee has more than 25 years of experience in international cooperation, sustainable development, humanitarian coordination and peace and security, which he has acquired at the United Nations.

Published: 16th December 2020 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

UN Resident Coordinator in China

UN Resident Coordinator in China (Photo| Twitter/ @sidchat1)

By PTI

UNTED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed senior UN official Siddharth Chatterjee of India as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in China. Resident Coordinators are the UN Secretary-General's representatives for development at the country level.

They lead UN teams supporting countries to recover better from the COVID-19 pandemic through the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Guterres appointed Chatterjee as the Resident Coordinator in China, with the host government's approval.

Chatterjee's "appointment follows confirmation from the Host Government, where he will take up his post in the middle of January of next year," Spokesman for the Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday as he made the announcement. "We congratulate our friend Siddharth. We proudly remain with full gender parity and North-South balance among all of our Resident Coordinators, who cover 162 countries and territories," Dujarric said.

Chatterjee has more than 25 years of experience in international cooperation, sustainable development, humanitarian coordination and peace and security, which he has acquired at the United Nations and externally, the world organisation said in a statement.

Most recently, Chatterjee served as United Nations Resident Coordinator in Kenya, after holding other leadership positions across the organisation, including Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Kenya, Regional Director for the Middle East and Europe for the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in Denmark and Chief of Staff in the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

He also held leadership positions with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Indonesia, Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan, and in United Nations peacekeeping operations with the United Nations Mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina (UNMIBH).

Chatterjee also served in the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent as the Chief Diplomat and Head of Resource Mobilization in Switzerland. Before joining the United Nations in 1997, he was a commissioned officer in India's Army.

The UN statement added that a TEDx speaker, he is a regular opinion contributor on humanitarian and development issues for a range of local, regional and international media outlets and journals. Chatterjee holds a master's degree in public policy from Princeton University in the United States, and a bachelor's degree from the National Defence Academy in India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
United Nations United Nations Population Fund Siddharth Chatterjee UN Resident Coordinator in China
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp