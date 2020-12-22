STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US President-elect Joe Biden publicly receives first course of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Published: 22nd December 2020 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

US President-elect Joe Biden receives his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del., Monday, Dec. 21. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday publicly received the COVID-19 vaccine and said he was doing this to demonstrate that people should be ready to take the vaccine when it is available.

Biden received the first course of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at ChristianaCare Hospital.

"I am doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared when it's available to take the vaccine. There's nothing to worry about," he said.

Tabe Masa, Nurse Practitioner and Head of Employee Health Services at ChristianaCare Hospital, administered the vaccine.

Dr Jill Biden, having already received the first course of the vaccine earlier in the day, was also present on the occasion.

"Today, I received the COVID-19 vaccine. To the scientists and researchers who worked tirelessly to make this possible - thank you. We owe you an awful lot," Biden said in a tweet.

"And to the American people know there is nothing to worry about. When the vaccine is available, I urge you to take it," he said.

"This is what leadership looks like," Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said in a tweet.

She will publicly receive the vaccine next week.

Comments

