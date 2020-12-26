STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spain receives first batch of coronavirus vaccine

It is the first part of what the government says will be weekly shipments of an average of 350,000 doses.

Published: 26th December 2020 04:20 PM

covid_vaccine

For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MADRID: Spanish authorities say the first batch of the coronavirus vaccine to reach the country has arrived.

The government said Saturday morning that a truck transporting the vaccine produced by Pfizer arrived at a company warehouse in the central city of Guadalajara after making the trip from Belgium.

It is the first part of what the government says will be weekly shipments of an average of 350,000 doses.

The first vaccines will be administered Sunday morning at a nursing home in Guadalajara.

Spain plans to receive more than 4.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine over the next 12 weeks, enough it says to immunize just over 2.2 million people.

It will represent the first phase of a national vaccination plan.

