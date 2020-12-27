STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Militants attack Pakistan checkpoint in Balochistan, killing seven soldiers 

The area was cordoned off and escape routes blocked to apprehend the fleeing militants, while a large-scale search and clearance operation was underway.

Published: 27th December 2020

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: At least seven Pakistani soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack in the country's restive Balochistan province, the Army said on Sunday.

The militants fire-raided a Frontier Corps (FC) outpost in Harnai region of the province late last night, it said.

During the intense exchange of fire, seven soldiers were killed, it said.

The area was cordoned off and escape routes blocked to apprehend the fleeing militants, while a large-scale search and clearance operation was underway.

ALSO READ | 2018 consulate attack: Pakistan court asks cops to seek Interpol help for Hyrbyair Marri's arrest

"Such cowardly acts by inimical elements backed by anti-state forces will not be allowed to sabotage hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan," the Army said.

Commenting on the attack, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he was "saddened" over the loss of lives.

"My heartfelt condolences & prayers go to their families," he said.

The attack followed the killing of 10 terrorists by the security forces five days ago in the province.

Terrorists and militants belonging to separatist groups frequently launch attacks on security forces and civilians working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects in the province.

In October, seven Frontier Corps soldiers and as many civilian guards employed by the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) were killed in an armed attack on their convoy in Gwadar district.

