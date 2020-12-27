STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New York healthcare provider suspected of illegally obtaining, distributing COVID-19 vaccine

Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said that the New York State Department of Health took the matter seriously and would be assisting police in a criminal investigation.

Published: 27th December 2020 04:55 PM

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW YORK: New York State Police have launched an investigation into the Parcare Community Health Network's alleged violation of state guidelines by fraudulently obtaining and distributing vaccines against coronavirus, Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said.

"The State Department of Health has been made aware of reports that Parcare Community Health Network, an Orange County provider, may have fraudulently obtained COVID-19 vaccine, transferred it to facilities in other parts of the state in violation of state guidelines and diverted it to members of the public - contrary to the state's plan to administer it first to frontline healthcare workers, as well as nursing home residents and staffers," Zucker said in a statement.

The health commissioner added that the New York State Department of Health took the matter seriously and would be assisting police in a criminal investigation. "Anyone found to have knowingly participated in this scheme will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," Zucker noted.

Earlier in December, the US Food and Drug Administration's Vaccine Advisory Committee recommended Moderna's coronavirus vaccine candidate for emergency use authorization. The Moderna vaccine is the second coronavirus vaccine greenlighted by the advisory committee, after Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

