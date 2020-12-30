STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan Air Force announces production of JF-17 Thunder Block 3 fighter jets

Pakistan flag

Image of Pakistan flag used for representational purpose (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has announced the production of the state-of-the-art JF-17 Thunder Block 3 fighter jets, while also acquiring 14 dual-seat JF-17 aircraft, a media report said on Wednesday.

The JF-17 Thunder Block 3 of the PAF will be operational with a new radar, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

At the same time, 14 dual-seat aircraft, manufactured with Pak-China cooperation were also handed over to the PAF.

Speaking during the induction ceremony, Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong said that China congratulates Pakistan for the 17th Block-II Dual Seat joining its air defence fleet.

"Pakistan Air Force Block III is a very important project," he said.

"Cooperation in defense production is an example of our friendship."

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan also said that the dual-seat JF-17 aircraft were not part of the air force's fleet.

He thanked China for helping Pakistan in achieving this milestone.

The paper reported that despite its meagre defense budget, Pakistan's Kamra Complex has delivered more than 100 home-made JF-17 Block One and Block Two aircraft to the Pakistan Air Force since November 2009.

Separately, the Radio Pakistan reported that the Pakistan Navy on Wednesday conducted a successful demonstration of missile fire from surface to air.

The missiles successfully hit their targets.

