STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Singapore man arrested for spying in US on behest of China

According to an official statement, "Dickson Yeo has returned to Singapore on Wednesday, December 30, and was arrested by ISD under the Internal Security Act on the same day."

Published: 30th December 2020 11:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 11:53 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By ANI

SINGAPORE: The Singaporean who spied on the United States for China was arrested on Wednesday by the Internal Security Department (ISD) upon his return to Singapore.

According to an official statement, "Dickson Yeo has returned to Singapore on Wednesday, December 30, and was arrested by ISD under the Internal Security Act on the same day."

The department further stated that Yeo has admitted in the US federal court to have worked for the Chinese intelligence for monetary rewards.

"He has also revealed to US investigators that his previous intelligence taskings targeted other states apart from the US. ISD will interview Yeo to establish if he had engaged in activities prejudicial to Singapore's security," ISD noted.

The Department stressed that Singapore "will not allow our nationals to be subverted or used by any foreign actors for activities prejudicial to our security and national interests".

"The Government takes a very serious view of any Singaporean who enters into a clandestine relationship with a foreign government and engages in espionage or subversive activities at the behest of the foreign power," the ISD said while adding that individuals involved in such activities be dealt firmly and in accordance with the laws. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singapore US China Espionage
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp