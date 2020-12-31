STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian-origin frontline workers, artists, musicians in UK New Year's Honours List

Bollywood actor Nina Wadia is conferred an OBE for services to entertainment and charity alongside Dipanwita Ganguli for services to Adult Education in London.

Published: 31st December 2020 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

British Indian television actor Nina Wadia (L) and Sutton College principal Dipanwita Ganguli

British Indian television actor Nina Wadia (L) and Sutton College principal Dipanwita Ganguli (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

LONDON: Indian-origin frontline workers, academics, actors and musicians are among 1,239 people recognised for their extraordinary contributions in the UK's annual New Year's Honours List released on Thursday.

Among the year's highest honours, Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been knighted and British actress Sheila Hancock is made a dame in the list released on New Year's eve. The majority of awards are for the contributions people have made in their communities, with 14.2 per cent of recipients coming from a Black, Asian or minority ethnic (BAME) background.

British Indian television and Bollywood actor Nina Wadia is conferred an OBE for services to entertainment and charity alongside Dipanwita Ganguli, Principal of Sutton College, for services to Adult Education in London.

Professor Partha Sarathi Kar, a Consultant and Endocrinologist at Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust gets an OBE for services to people with diabetes and Belfast-based businessman and peer Lord Diljit Rana is honoured for services to business and to the economy in Northern Ireland.

"In a year when so many have made sacrifices to protect our NHS and save people's lives, the outstanding efforts of those receiving honours today are a welcome reminder of the strength of human spirit, and of what can be achieved through courage and compassion," said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"The 2021 New Year Honours offer us an opportunity to salute their dedication and recognise many who have gone above and beyond in their contribution to our country. As we begin a new year and continue to come together to fight this virus, may their service and stories be an inspiration to us all," he said.

West Midlands based musician Steven Kapur, known as Apache Indian, becomes a Medallist of the Order of the British Empire for services to music and young people.

Others in the category include Sanjay Jayenedra Kara, Trustee of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha or London's Neasden Temple for services to community cohesion and public and charitable service in the UK; Charandeep Singh, Founder of the Sikh Food Bank, for services to charity during the COVID-19 response; and Anand Bhatt, Co-founder of the Aakash Odedra Company, for services to dance and to the community in Leicester.

The MBEs include Professor Alka Surajprakash Ahuja, Consultant Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist at the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Wales, for services to the National Health Service (NHS) during COVID-19; Dr Harnovdeep Singh Bharaj, Consultant, Diabetes and General Medicine at Bolton NHS Foundation Trust, for services to people with diabetes in the South Asian community; Anita Goyal, for services to diversity and female empowerment; and Bhaven Pathak for services to business and British Hinduism, among others.

Public sector workers make-up 14.8 per cent of the list and include firefighters, medical professionals, teachers, police officers and local government workers - all of whom are being recognised for making a huge individual impact, and in particular in the response to COVID-19.

This year's Honours List also highlights how Britain's business sector has stepped up to deliver for the country during the pandemic.

From small business owners diverting their resources or changing business models to support the response effort to supermarket workers making sure all their vulnerable customers were stocked up with essential items, it showcases 111 recipients being recognised for services to business and the economy.

The annual list is the result of the UK Prime Minister's steer to the Main Honours Committee, which sifts through thousands of nominations and is conferred in the name of the Queen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nina Wadia Dipanwita Ganguli Indian origin UK Lewis Hamilton Sheila Hancock Partha Sarathi Kar
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of agitating farmers from Punjab doing kirtan at Singhu border on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Delhi Stir: Centre, farmers reach common ground on two out of four issues, next talks on Jan 4
WATCH | Delhi opens first COVID19 vaccination center
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp