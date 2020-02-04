Home World

First suspected case of coronavirus in Pakistan's Sindh province

Several Pakistani nationals stranded in coronavirus-hit China started arriving home as Pakistan on Monday allowed flights to and from China.

Published: 04th February 2020 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

A medical staff member wearing protective facemask walks in an isolation ward set up at the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center (JPMC) in Karachi on February 3, 2020.

A medical staff member wearing protective facemask walks in an isolation ward set up at the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center (JPMC) in Karachi on February 3, 2020. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

KARACHI: A suspected case of deadly coronavirus has been detected in Pakistan's Sindh province in an engineering student who has been quarantined by authorities following his return from China.

Shahzaib Ali Rahuja, a petroleum engineering student at a Chinese university situated around 1,000 kms from Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, returned to the country from China via Qatar, his brother Irshad Ali said.

"He returned to Karachi on Saturday night on our insistence and unable to take a direct flight he came via Qatar on Saturday. They screened him at the airport in China and also in Karachi but he showed no problems. 

"It was after returning home that he developed a fever and cough and took some medicines but when his nose started to bleed we rushed him to the hospital," he said.

The brother posted a video on social media, showing him sitting on a hospital bed and bleeding from the nose in a government hospital in Pir Jo Goth near Khairpur.

In the video, the brother claimed that doctors have locked them up in a ward and refused to treat his brother.

"They left us alone after suspecting that Shahzaib had contracted the coronavirus," he claimed.

He said that after his video went viral, the health authorities took Shahzaib to the civil hospital in Khairpur and it was decided to send him to Karachi for screening and treatment as doctors said they didn't have required facilities in Khairpur.

The provincial health authorities have now put him in an isolation ward in the Civil Hospital in Khairpur.

Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho, however, told media that Shahzaib had shown no symptoms of the coronavirus and it was too early to diagnose his condition.

Several Pakistani nationals stranded in coronavirus-hit China started arriving home as Pakistan on Monday allowed flights to and from China.

The move came as dozens of airlines halted flight services with China and governments increasingly barred entry to anyone who has recently visited the country.

As many as 30,000 Pakistanis are based China, and more than 500 nationals were believed to be in Wuhan.

The first flight from China landed in Islamabad airport on Monday with some 235 passengers, including 11 Chinese nationals, after the government allowed resumption of flights after a suspension lasting few days.

The death toll in China's coronavirus rose sharply to 425 with 64 deaths on Monday and the number of those infected with the deadly disease rose to 20,438, Chinese health authorities said on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
China Coronavirus Pakistan Sindh
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp