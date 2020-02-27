Home World

Baboon in Australia flees with two ‘wives’ on the way to vasectomy operation

Animal wranglers and police were called after the trio escaped from a truck en route to a Sydney hospital in the evening rush hour as bemused locals looked on in a western suburb.

Published: 27th February 2020 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Baboon

For representation purposes

By AFP

SYDNEY: A baboon scheduled to undergo a vasectomy in Australia made a dash for freedom Tuesday along with his "two wives", leaving the trio running amok on the streets of the country's biggest city.

Animal wranglers and police were called after the trio escaped from a truck en route to a Sydney hospital in the evening rush hour as bemused locals looked on in a western suburb.

The state's health minister Brad Hazzard told local media one of the primates had been about to get the snip and the other two were there to "keep him calm".

"The two girls came as, effectively, his wives to keep him company while he had his vasectomy," Hazzard told The Daily Telegraph.

Videos on social media showed the three wandering past parked cars as passers-by watched in disbelief.

"I’m six floors up and I was just having a gaze out at the car park... and there were three baboons," one caller to local radio station 2GB said.

"I’m dead set serious. They even had shiny red bottoms."

A spokeswoman for New South Wales Police advised people to avoid the area but said there had been no immediate danger to the public.

The runaways were eventually recaptured.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Australia Baboon Australia Baboon vasectomy operation Baboon vasectomy operation
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp