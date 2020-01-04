Home World

Sri Lanka's opposition MP Ranjan Ramanayake arrested for possessing firearm with expired license

The actor-turned-politician is the third opposition leader to be arrested after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa came to power in mid-November last year.

Published: 04th January 2020 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan actor-turned-politician Ranjan Ramanayake

Sri Lankan actor-turned-politician Ranjan Ramanayake (Photo| Facebook/ @real.rr)

By PTI

COLOMBO: A parliamentarian of Sri Lanka's main opposition, the United National Party (UNP), was arrested here on Saturday for possessing a firearm with an expired license, police said.

Ranjan Ramanayake is the third opposition leader to be arrested after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa came to power in mid-November last year. In December, UNP leaders Champika Ranawaka and Rajitha Senaratne, who were ministers before Rajapaksa was elected on November 16, were arrested and later granted bail.

While Ranawaka was arrested over a traffic accident, Senaratne was held for participating in a news conference about abductions of critics during the regime of the current president's brother Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The UNP had termed the arrests as a "witch hunt" and said it was the beginning of "revenge politics" by the Rajapaksa government. "Ramanayake was arrested from his official residence for possessing a firearm with an expired license," a police official said.

An actor-turned-politician, Ramanayake is critic of the Rajapaksa clan. He is also facing two cases of contempt of court.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
United National Party Ranjan Ramanayake Champika Ranawaka Rajitha Senaratne Sri Lanka MP arrested Sri Lanka MP gun
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp