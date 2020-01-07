Home World

UK serial rapist convicted for over 150 sexual offences jailed for 30 years

Indonesian-origin Reynhard Sinaga, 36, has been linked to more than 190 potential victims - 70 of whom police have yet to identify.

Published: 07th January 2020 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

LONDON: The UK's most prolific serial rapist, convicted of 159 sex offences, including 136 rapes, has been jailed for at least 30 years.

Indonesian-origin Reynhard Sinaga, 36, has been linked to more than 190 potential victims - 70 of whom police have yet to identify, reports metro.co.uk.

His convictions relate to crimes he committed from January 2015 to June 2017, but police believe he began offending years earlier.

He prowled the streets of Manchester in the early hours hunting for lone, drunk young men around the nightclubs near his flat. Posing as a Good Samaritan, the slightly-built student would offer them a floor to sleep on or the promise of more alcohol before lacing their drinks.

His victims, most of whom were heterosexual, had little or no memory of the hours that followed when Sinaga, who was studying for a PhD at the University of Leeds, videoed himself taking advantage of them.

Many left his flat unaware they'd even been attacked, jurors at Manchester Crown Court were told.

He was caught when one of the men regained consciousness and fought him off before snatching his phone and later handing it to police.

While sentencing Sinaga on Monday, Judge Suzanne Goddard said: "You are an evil serial sexual predator who has preyed upon young men... One of your victims described you as a monster."

She told the court the true scale of Sinaga's offending may never be known but that police appeared to have established 195 men were filmed by the defendant while unconscious.

Sinaga has insisted that the encounters were consensual, claiming his victims approached him in the street before accompanying him back to his flat and pretending to be dead during sex games, metro.co.uk reported.

He said they agreed to be filmed and told jurors they slept together on the floor because he didn't want to "make a mess of my bed".

Sinaga kept "trophies" of his crimes, such as watches and wallets, downloaded social media pages belonging to some of them and took photos of them while they lay naked or semi-naked.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UK serial rapist UK rapes UK rapists
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp