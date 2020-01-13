Home World

Nepal to make yoga education compulsory for schoolchildren

Curriculum for three-year vocational course on Technical School Leaving Certificate in Yoga, Ayurveda and Naturopathy' has also been designed.

KATHMANDU: The Nepal government has decided to make yoga education compulsory for schoolchildren to promote healthy lifestyle among students.

The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has completed designing courses on yoga for Grades IX, X, XI and XII.

Through integrated approach certain topics about yoga will be included as part of the compulsory subjects such as English and Nepali, the Himalayan Times reported.

However the students can make choice between yoga, Ayurveda and natural medicine as optional subject at the school level, said Krishna Prasad Kapri, joint secretary at the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

"The course is integrated in the school curriculum to promote healthy lifestyle, the ministry spokesperson Deepak Sharma was quoted as saying.

The courses will have credits similar to other subjects.

These courses will be implemented from the upcoming academic session at schools.

Schools should also be willing to teach those courses as optional subject, Kapri said.

Curriculum for three-year vocational course on Technical School Leaving Certificate in Yoga, Ayurveda and Naturopathy' has also been designed.

The subject will be taught under three-year diploma programme under the Council for Technical Education and Vocational Training.

The courses will help students learn about yoga and its importance.

The course will also instil moral values in students, help to maintain their mental health, Kapri said.

"As school education lays foundation for knowledge on diverse subjects, the ministry decided to introduce yoga in the school curriculum," he said.

Besides being helpful in the treatment of various ailments, Yoga, Ayurveda and naturopathy will also be helpful for further research, he added.

The curriculum will be timely revised as per the need, he said.

 

