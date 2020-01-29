Home World

No one ever said it was a crime: French writer 'regrets' his paedophile sex tourism in Asia

The veteran essayist told French television in the 1990s that 'a very young girl is rather sweeter, even if she becomes very quickly hysterical and just as crazy as she will be when she is older.' 

Published: 29th January 2020 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

In this file photo taken on April 10, 2014 French writer Gabriel Matzneff leaves a church after attending French author Regine Deforges's funeral in Paris.

In this file photo taken on April 10, 2014 French writer Gabriel Matzneff leaves a church after attending French author Regine Deforges's funeral in Paris. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

PARIS: French writer Gabriel Matzneff said in an interview Wednesday that he "regrets" his trips to Asia to have sex with children, claiming that at the time "no one ever said it was a crime".

The veteran essayist is being investigated by French police after a leading French editor detailed how he abused her when she was 14 in an explosive new bestseller.

"A tourist should not behave like that," the 83-year-old told a French television channel in Italy, where he has fled to escape the storm the revelations stirred.

French publishing houses pulled his works from bookshops last month.

Matzneff had denounced the move as a "wave of neo-puritanism".

"I find it stupid, extravagant that in 2020 I am facing grief for books I wrote more than 40 years ago," he said. But in the new interview with BFMTV, a rolling news channel, he was more contrite.

"An adult should turn their head away and resist the temptation. Naturally, if I did something that was not good I regret it.

"You are there a traveller, and young boys and girls were trying to pull you in the street and jump on you under the benevolent eye of the police."

"At the time," Matzneff added, "people talked of inciting a minor to debauchery, or indecent assault... But nobody ever spoke of crime."

Matzneff has never made any secret of his sexual preference for adolescent girls and boys and it did not stop him from winning the Renaudot prize in 2013.

He also was awarded major state honours in France: Officer of Arts and Letters and Knight of the Order of National Merit.

The writer also benefited from a special pension and reduced rent for his apartment in a chic district of the French capital.

The case has shone a light on what many see as an overly permissive attitude towards sexual harassment and sexual abuse of children in France.

'It's like Soviet Union'

In "Les Moins de Seize Ans", ("The Under 16s"), first published in 1974 and reissued in 2005, Matzneff was frank about indulging his obsession for underage partners and sex tourism.

He told French television in the 1990s that "a very young girl is rather sweeter, even if she becomes very quickly hysterical and just as crazy as she will be when she is older." 

But attitudes toward the writer changed dramatically after publisher Vanessa Springora revealed her tortured relationship with him in her new book "Consent".

She described how Matzneff, then in his fifties, would wait for her outside school and then take her to a hotel for sex.

Matzneff denies any wrongdoing, insisting there was an "exceptional love" between him and Springora.

But during the interview with BFMTV, Matzneff insisted that "I never said anything nasty about her because she is a luminous person". 

But he railed against the French government for threatening to take away his special pension.

"In a few weeks I feel I have been destroyed socially.... Now the state hammers in its nails so that I kill myself -- that is the trap."

"It's like the Soviet Union," said the writer, whose parents were White Russian refugees. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gabriel Matzneff Vanessa Springora French writer paedophile
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Precautions to take against coronavirus as first case confirmed in India
Gallery
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp