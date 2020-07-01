STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19: Canada extends ban on international travellers to July 31

Canada implemented a series of measures, including the ban on entry to all travellers who are not Canadian citizens and permanent residents, to stem the spread of COVID-19 in mid-March.

Published: 01st July 2020 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (File photo| Reuters)

By IANS

OTTAWA: Canada has extended the incumbent ban on international travellers until July 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to authorities.

"The government remains committed to protecting the health and safety of Canadians and reducing the spread of COVID-19 in Canada," Xinhua news agency quoted the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) as saying on Tuesday.

Canada implemented a series of measures, including the ban on entry to all travellers who are not Canadian citizens and permanent residents, to stem the spread of COVID-19 in mid-March.

The ban, which also allows the immediate family members of Canadian citizens, diplomats and aircrews to come into Canada, expired on Tuesday night.

The ban exempts the US, which entered into a separate agreement with Canada shortly after the halt on all other foreign travel.

The agreement, which prohibits non-essential travel between Canada and the US, remains in effect until July 21.

Under the agreement, essential workers, such as truckers and health workers, are allowed to cross the border.

Tuesday's extension comes after the European Union agreed to allow tourists from 15 countries to enter the EU beginning tomorrow.

Canada is one of the 15 countries on a safe list, while the US has been excluded.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dismissed a proposal to relax the ban on international travellers, saying that moving too quickly could spark a second wave of the coronavirus in Canada.

The Trudeau government has also renewed the Quarantine Act requiring travellers to isolate for 14 days upon their arrival in Canada.

The act has been extended to August 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Canada travel ban COVID 19 Canada international travellers coronavirus
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp