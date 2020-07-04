STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Despite surging COVID-19 tally, President Bolsonaro waters down law requiring face masks in Brazil

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro argued that forcing people to use masks in such places could violate property rights.

Published: 04th July 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday approved a law obliging use of masks on streets and in public transport to prevent COVID-19 infections, but he vetoed clauses that would have required them in churches, schools, shops and factories.

Bolsonaro argued that forcing people to use masks in such places could violate property rights.

He also vetoed an article that would have forced the government to provide masks to vulnerable groups and that would have required commercial establishments to provide masks to their employees.

As in the United States, use of masks has become contentious and sometimes politicized in Brazil.

Bolsonaro himself only sometimes covers his face in public and often mingles with crowds.

Even in cities where masks have been obligatory, compliance and enforcement have been lax.

Brazilian cities last month started lifting restrictions even as COVID-19 cases and deaths continue surging.

​CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

Latin America's most populous nation has confirmed more than 61,500 deaths and nearly 1.5 million infections, the second most in the world, and experts say both are undercounts due to the lack of widespread testing.

On Thursday, Brazil reported its second highest daily increase in cases, more than 48,000, as well as nearly 1,200 deaths.

The statistical curve of cases in Rio de Janeiro, one of Brazil's hardest-hit cities, has begun to decline along with the occupation rate of its intensive-care units.

On Thursday, Rio proceeded with its gradual reopening plan by allowing gyms and bars to operate at 50% capacity.

Video posted on social media showed crowds of people spilling out of bars into the streets, most of them not wearing masks, though Rio's governor on June 4 signed a law establishing fines for failure to use masks in public spaces.

The mayor of Sao Paulo, the Brazilian city most affected by COVID-19, announced last week that its bars and restaurants will reopen on Monday.

Some states -- including Sao Paulo reopened too soon, and Brazil's surge of daily cases reflects the reopenings underway, said Domingos Alves, an associate professor of social medicine at the University of Sao Paulo.

'It's an attempt at economic recovery in the face of the losses that happened in the first two months of the pandemic. But it's a plan that will sacrifice the population,' Alves said.

'It's about mobilizing commerce. Putting people on the streets, gathering, and swapping the virus all around.'

ALSO WATCH:

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Jair Bolsonaro
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp