STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Trade between India and Bangladesh through Petrapole-Benapole border in West Bengal resumes

Whiile India had allowed export of goods from Petrapole, the largest land border port with Bangladesh, on June 7, the state government was demanding that truck drivers have to undergo self-isolation.

Published: 05th July 2020 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 11:02 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh-bound trucks move towards the Petrapole border crossing in North 24 Parganas through Nadia's Chakdaha

Representational image (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

DHAKA: Trade between India and Bangladesh through the Petrapole-Benapole border in West Bengal resumed on Sunday after the state government opened the border for Bangladeshi lorries three months following its closure due to COVID-19, officials here said.

Officials said the cross-border truck movements began at 2 on Sunday afternoon. India had allowed export of goods from Petrapole, the largest land border port with Bangladesh, on June 7.

But the West Bengal government was demanding that truck drivers coming from Bangladesh have to undergo a 14-day quarantine, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, before entering the state with goods.

As a result, consignments were halted at land borders "Finally, the West Bengal authority opened the border for Bangladeshi lorries this afternoon as we sent an emergency letter to New Delhi on Friday seeking the central government's intervention," Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said.

Momen said Bangladesh continued to allow Indian trucks inside its territory through the Petrapole- Benapole land port, "but the West Bengal authority refused to reciprocate" for the past three months in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The minister said that the denial of West Bengal eventually prompted his office to seek New Delhi's intervention on the issue.

Officials at Benapole Port said the West Bengal government debarred entry of Bangladeshi trucks since March 23, while the cross-border trading witnessed a virtual standoff on Wednesday when Bangladesh side also declined Indian trucks entry through the land border as a mark of protest.

Benapole-Petrapole land port accounts for 70 per cent of bilateral trade between Bangladesh and India. The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) on Friday also sought intervention of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to resolve the stand-off.

The exporters raised serious concerns over halting of consignments at the West Bengal-Bangladesh land border saying if the stalemate continues, it would impact the bilateral trade. Meanwhile, the trade between Bangladesh and India remained unhindered through Akhaura point bordering Tripura.

About 60 per cent of exports and imports between the two countries take place through the land routes. India's major export commodities to Bangladesh include raw cotton; cotton yarns, fabrics; iron and steel; petroleum products; auto and vehicle components; spices.

While the major items imported by India include ready made garments; vegetable oils; raw jute; jute yarns; inorganic chemicals.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Petrapole Benapole border India Bangladesh trade India Bangladesh ties India Bangladesh border
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp