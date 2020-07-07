STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

21 killed, 15 injured as bus plunges into lake in southwest China's Guizhou province

The bus crashed into a guardrail and veered into Hongshan Lake in Guizhou province, leaving 15 others injured

Published: 07th July 2020 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

Rescuers watch as a bus that fell into a lake is recovered in the Xixiu District of Anshun, southwestern China's Guizhou Province

Rescuers watch as a bus that fell into a lake is recovered in the Xixiu District of Anshun, southwestern China's Guizhou Province. (Photo| Xinhua via AP)

By AFP

BEIJING: At least 21 people were killed when a bus carrying students preparing to sit their annual college entrance exam plunged into a lake in southwest China on Tuesday.

The bus crashed into a guardrail and veered into Hongshan Lake in Guizhou province, leaving 15 others injured, the local emergency management department said in a statement.

The incident took place around noon in Anshun city and eyewitnesses said the passengers on the bus included students who were sitting their gruelling "gaokao" examinations that day, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Security camera footage shared on social media by CCTV showed the vehicle veering across at least five lanes and cutting into oncoming traffic before it ploughed through barriers on the other side of the road. Images from the scene showed search and rescue teams standing by the lake and the bus being fished out of the water in the hours after the crash.

Social media users expressed their condolences on China's microblogging platform Weibo.  "I hope the death toll will not rise anymore. 2020 has truly been full of disasters and difficulties," one user wrote.

All those injured in the crash are being treated in hospital. Local authorities pledged an investigation into the cause of the accident. Guizhou's emergency management department said more than 200 people helped with rescue efforts, including 55 professional divers.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hongshan Lake China bus accident China bus mishap Guizhou province
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp